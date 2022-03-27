Trade unions to go on two-day Bharat Bandh

Strike is against the anti-people policies of the Modi government, say protesters

Trade unions, including in the coal, steel, oil, telecom, banks and insurance sectors, would go on a two-day strike or “Bharat Bandh” from Monday, according to a joint platform of 10 Central trade unions.

The joint platform had on March 22 at a meeting here reviewed preparations for the strike and said the workers would strike to protest against the “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national” policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Responding to the call of the other Central unions, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a Central trade union affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had on March 24 announced that it would not participate in what it called a “politically-motivated” strike.

The joint platform had in its statement on March 23 hit out against the Centre over the recent reduction in interest on Employees Provident Fund deposits.

“The meeting took note of the fact that emboldened by the results of the recently held State elections, the BJP government at the Centre has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on PF accumulations to 8.1% from 8.5%, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, and CNG prices, taking steps to implement their program of monetisation,” the joint platform said.

The joint platform, which comprises the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the All-India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress, said it had received support from unorganised sector workers’ groups as well, including in construction and domestic work sectors.