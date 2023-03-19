Trade union delegates, labour leaders to take part in L20 meeting in Amritsar

March 19, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - Amritsar

Delegates of trade unions, labour leaders and experts from 20 countries will participate in a two-day Inception Event of Labour20 (L20), a key engagement group of the G20, to be held here from Sunday.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is hosting the Labour20 engagement group. BMS national president Hiranmay Pandya will be the chair of L20.

Addressing a press conference here, Pandya stated Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will interact with the delegates at the inception meeting of L20.

Outlining the details of the meeting, Pandya said the inception meeting plans to discuss key sustainable livelihood and employment-related subjects, including universalization of social security, social protection for informal workers; and skill training and skill upgradation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the new trends in the global labour scenario such as new employment opportunities in G20 countries, promoting sustainable decent work, and sharing the country's experiences on wages would also be the focus subjects for deliberations at the L20 inception event.

Well-known experts on labour issues such as Prof. Santosh Mehrotra, Dr Pravin Sinha, Prof. Ravi Srivastav, and Advocate C K Saji Narayanan, will also participate in the deliberations.

L20 is one of the 11 engagement groups of the G20. The L20 discusses the concerns and issues of labour and employment in light of the latest trends in the labour sector globally.

ADVERTISEMENT