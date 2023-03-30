Trade talks and diplomatic tensions ‘unconnected’, says U.K.

March 30, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - LONDON

The U.K. government said on Thursday that the free trade agreement negotiations between New Delhi and London and the tensions in the bilateral relationship over India’s concerns around lax security at the Indian High Commission, London, were two distinct issues.

“The two issues are unconnected,” the spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the foreign press in response to a question from The Hindu.

“Trade talks with India continue. And both sides want to see us achieve a full free trade agreement,” the spokesperson said, adding that it would enhance the relationship between the two countries.

The eighth round of trade talks were scheduled for March 20-24.

India is the U.K.’s 12th largest trading partner. The total bilateral trade value between the two countries stood at £34 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, according to the U.K. government.

On March 19, a pro-Khalistan protester had removed the national flag from the entrance of the Indian High Commission, during a demonstration outside the Indian mission’s building, ‘India House’. In an apparent tit-for-tat move, India lowered security cover for the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, in New Delhi.

The U.K. government was talking to its Indian counterparts to ensure that security cover is “full and appropriate”, the spokesperson said. U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly issued a statement on March 22 saying security measures for the Indian High Commission were being reviewed.

Discussions on the U.K. side are being led by Mr. Cleverly’s office — the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) — and the police. Mr. Sunak is not involved directly with the security discussions but is aware of them, according to his spokesperson.