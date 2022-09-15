Trade, regional cooperation likely to figure during discussions at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to depart for the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the SCO summit this evening.

PTI New Delhi
September 15, 2022 12:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Osaka, Japan. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, India on Thursday, September 15, 2022, said it expects discussions at the forum to cover topical issues, trade, connectivity and regional cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving at Samarkand for the SCO Summit on Thursday, September 15, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Modi is scheduled to depart for the Uzbek city of Samarkand this evening for a 24-hour visit.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Modi will have bilateral meetings with the Uzbek president and some other leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Also Read
To a volley of questions on whether there will be a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr. Kwatra did not give a direct reply.

We will keep you apprised when schedule of Mr. Modi's bilateral meetings unfolds, he said.

Asked about Pakistan continuing to back various terror groups, Mr. Kwatra said there is a deeply held understanding in SCO about ways to deal with terrorism in region. 

The member States of the SCO are Russia, China, India, Pakistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

