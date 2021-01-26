Tractor rally violence | Punjab CM orders high alert

CHANDIGARH

KSMC distances itself from ‘flag-hoisting’ episode

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed unacceptable the violence perpetrated by certain elements during the tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday and urged all genuine farmers to immediately vacate Delhi and return to the borders, where they had been protesting peacefully for the past two months.

The Chief Minister ordered a high alert the State amid the tension and violence in Delhi and directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that law and order in the state is not disturbed at any cost.

Expressing grave concern over the situation, the Chief Minister said the violence was apparently triggered by some people who violated the rules laid down for the tractor march through mutual agreement between the Delhi Police and the farmer unions. It was unfortunate that these elements disturbed the peaceful agitation of farmers, he said, condemning the incidents that took place at the historic Red Fort and some other key points of the national capital.

‘Get back to camps’

Captain Amarinder pointed out that the major farmer leaders had and categorically dissociated themselves from the violence. He said the agitating farmers should immediately vacate the national capital and get back to their camps at the borders, and continue to engage with the Centre to resolve the crisis over the farm laws.

Meanwhile, dismissing allegations of it being involved in hoisting flags at the Red Fort in Delhi, Punjab-based Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) said the unfortunate ‘flag-hoisting’ episode was carried on by anti-social elements.

“We strongly condemned the incident. It’s an act of anti-social elements. We never had any plan to go to the Red Fort and stage any kind of protest over there. The aim of these anti-social elements seems to weaken the ongoing farmers’ movement,” Sarvan Singh Pandher, its general secretary, told The Hindu.

“If our outfit would have planned to go to the Red Fort, the key leaders would have led from the front. But we did not have any such plans. We had only planned to hold tractor parade on the outer ring road, which we did and most of us have now returned to Singhu-Kundli border,” he said.

On Monday, the KMSC declared that it would hold a tractor parade on the outer ring road even though it was not one of the routes, approved by the Delhi Police.

The KMSC is not part of the group of 32 farmer unions from Punjab. It, however, has been working in coordination with all farmer outfits, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, towards getting the farm laws revoked.

The KMSC is the outfit, which is still continuing with the ‘rail roko’ agitation and not allowing movement of passenger trains in Amritsar. All the other agitating farmer organisations had lifted rail blockade of passenger and goods trains on November 24 in Punjab.