Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar dies

The company tweeted late on Tuesday informing everyone about Vikram. S. Kirloskar’s death.

November 30, 2022 07:40 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - BENGALURU

PTI
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram. S. Kirloskar | File photo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram. S. Kirloskar | File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram. S. Kirloskar has died, the company said Tuesday. He was 64.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm", the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."

