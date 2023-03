March 08, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

To mark International Women’s Day, along with 14 news outlets around the world, led by Sparknews, The Hindu joins forces to cover gender-based global issues and to focus on the women, men, NGOs, citizen movements and policies tackling the gender gap at their level, as well as the impact empowering women can have on wider issues. Stitched together, these stories are a testimony that gender equality should not remain a distant dream.