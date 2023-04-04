HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourists, vehicles trapped after hit by avalanche at Nathu La in Sikkim

April 04, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
State disaster management team and local police are involved in the search and rescue mission. Photo: Special Arrangement

State disaster management team and local police are involved in the search and rescue mission. Photo: Special Arrangement

Seven people were killed, while seven others have been rescued after 5 to 6 vehicles and around 30 tourists were hit by an avalanche at Nathu La in East Sikkim on April 4 morning. Search and rescue efforts are underway.

“At about 11.30 a.m., a massive avalanche hit the Gangtok-Natu La road near MS 15. Approximately 5-6 vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on way to Natu La are feared to have been stuck under the snow,” Defence officials said. “By 3 p.m., 14 persons were rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed.”

Seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok, officials said. Photo: Special Arrangement

Seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok, officials said. Photo: Special Arrangement

The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok, officials said. Army, State disaster management team and local police are involved in the search and rescue mission.

The road has since been opened for traffic by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Related Topics

Sikkim / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.