Tourist police deployed at key locations in Delhi to help G-20 delegates

September 09, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - New Delhi:

Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar, 41, deployed with the tourist police unit, has had a keen interest in learning about the history of India Gate, situated in the heart of Delhi.

Around 400 police personnel have been deployed in newly acquired Bolero multipurpose vehicles. His mobile patrolling van (MPV) is one of the 20 deployed across at key locations, including railway stations, airports, markets, and key monuments such as Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Red Fort, Rajghat, Humayun’s Tomb, as the G-20 Summit is under way.

The delegates are expected to visit the grand old monuments of Delhi and the tourist police have been tasked with maintaining their security and ensuring all possible guidance.

The tourist police have a distinctive brand, a different label, and an arm badge. They have a different jacket to be easily recognised by tourists.

Each MPV consists of four members, who include a woman staff, a gunman from the ITBP, a driver, and an in-charge. Each shift is divided for 12 hours and starts at 8 a.m., says Mr. Kumar.

They are tasked with not only providing help to tourists, but to also take PCR calls, to patrol in the nearby areas, and to keep checks on any suspicious activity.

The MPV contains a PCR kit, with 38 articles, from a stretcher, cane shield, weapons, a commando search light to drinking water facility.

“One can easily recognise us as we adorn a tourist badge. We have neon tourist jackets, and we have new labels on our MPVs too,” says Mr. Kumar.

The SI says the MPVs have mobile device tracking system, hence, PCR calls come directly to them. Regarding weapons, the incharge holds a 9 mm short range pistol and the gunman holds an MP5.

A little down south, SI Nishant Nagar manages the MPV at Lotus Temple, also a key tourist location. He says it was important to learn about the significance of each monument.

“Considering the foreign delegates, we understand the problems they might face. We teach them about the topography of the city, and help them with rides to reach their location,” Mr. Nagar said.

In an order issued in May, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora laid down the several standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourist police vans where each member of the PCR unit will undergo training with the Delhi Tourism department.

Training in soft skills

The police were trained for a week in soft skills and better communication skills. The training focused on manners, etiquette. The staff also underwent English-speaking course and were trained on how to curb malpractices pertaining to tourists, where they are scammed and duped by taxi services, touts, bag lifters and travel agents.

On Friday, members of the European Union visited the Humayun’s Tomb in south Delhi from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An officer who was deployed with the tourist police said, “All routes were shut for VVIP movement. We are informed when foreign dignitaries are supposed to visit. We had around 100 officers on ground at Humayun’s Tomb to maintain security.”