Tourist dies in Goa after somersault goes wrong

A 40-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died at Baga beach in Goa after falling on his head while attempting a somersault on Sunday, the police said.

The victim, Balu Shinde, was playing on the beach with his colleagues in the morning when the incident occurred. “He fell on his head while performing a somersault and suffered critical injuries to his neck and spine. He fell unconscious after that. Lifeguards tried to provide medical aid, but it failed,” an official from Calangute police station said.

“Shinde was then rushed to the State-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa, where he was declared brought dead,” he said.

Feb 10, 2020

