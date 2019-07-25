Torrential rain hits Kashmir Valley, boy dies

Torrential rain in in Kashmir Valley on Thursday resulted in the death of a boy, destruction of standing crops and disruption of traffic on highways.

Locals said Burhan Ahmad Malla, 6, a resident of Kupwara’s Khurhama area, slipped into a nalla and drowned.

The downpour, which started early in the morning, damaged standing crops in several parts the Valley, an official said.

“A few hours of downpour exposed the hollow claims of flood preparedness in Kashmir. A spell of heavy showers in the morning caused water-logging in many places and Srinagar city,” said CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

He said the Veshu Nallah in Kulgam district required immediate measures to reduce its velocity. “For short-term and long-term flood mitigation in Kulgam district, it is important to identify on priority various engineering and non-engineering measures to reduce the risk of people and infrastructure in the district to flooding,” he said.

Several areas in Srinagar, including main market Lal Chowk, got inundated, disrupting traffic.

Landslips on highways

Large-scale landslips on the Srinagar-Ladakh and Shopian-Poonch highways forced the closure of traffic, the official said.

Scores of vehicles, including those carrying essentials and tourists to the Ladakh region, were stranded on both sides of the highway. Personnel of the Border Roads Organisation were working hard to throw open the traffic, a police official said.

Rains, however, dropped the day temperature by several notches from sweltering 33 degree Celsius in the past few days.

According to the metrological department, Kashmir will see more wet weather in the next two days.