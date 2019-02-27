National

Top U.S. Gen. calls Pakistan counterpart

General Joseph Dunford, the top U.S. military officer, called up his Pakistani counterpart General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and discussed the “current security environment,” the Pentagon said, as tension mounted between India and Pakistan.

The conversation marked the highest level of contact between the two Armies. “Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. spoke today with Pakistan Chief of Defence Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat. The senior leaders discussed the current security environment in Pakistan,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Patrick S. Ryder said in a brief statement.

Dec 12, 2019

