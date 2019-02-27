Top U.S. Gen. calls Pakistan counterpart

General Joseph Dunford, the top U.S. military officer, called up his Pakistani counterpart General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and discussed the “current security environment,” the Pentagon said, as tension mounted between India and Pakistan.

