Top tech executives to depose in front of Parliamentary Panel 

Officials from Amazon, Twitter, Netflix, Google, Apple and Microsoft summoned on the subject of ‘anti-competitive practices’ in the digital market

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
August 22, 2022 23:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many complaints about unfair business practices and the CCI is probing them | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standing Committee on Finance has summoned top executives of Amazon, Twitter, Netflix, Google, Apple and Microsoft on the subject of ‘anti-competitive practices’ in the digital market.

“We are summoning these firms in the context of the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which has been referred to our panel. The existing act which was framed in 2002 has no provisions to tackle the huge changes brought about in the digital market,” a member of the Committee said.

The panel has already held deliberations with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. There are many complaints about unfair business practices and the CCI is probing them. The panel has also spoken to the Indian technology firms, food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, e-commerce firm Flipkart as also the aggregrators like Ola and Oyo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 5 and was referred to the panel on August 17. The panel has three months to come up with its report. The Bill borrows from the best global practices like settlement and commitment and enhanced leniency provisions in addition to cutting short the maximum time that can be taken for clearing mergers and acquisitions. The new Bill introduces “deal value thresholds” which will require the firms to seek approval of the CCI in case of large value transactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
parliament
economy, business and finance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app