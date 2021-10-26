Top security official of Kyrgyz Republic meets NSA Doval on Afghanistan

They agree upon ways to enhance security cooperation in counter terrorism, combating radicalisation

One of the key Central Asian interlocutors on Afghanistan and Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Lt. Gen. Marat Imankulov visited Delhi on Tuesday. Mr. Imankulov’s visit is significant as it took place a day ahead of the Tehran meeting on Afghanistan where Kyrgyz Republic is expected to participate alongside other Central Asian countries.

Kyrgyz Republic was among the first to send an envoy to the Taliban rulers in Kabul following the overthrow of the Government of President Ashraf Ghani in August.

Mr. Imankulov held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the First India-Kyrgyzstan Strategic Dialogue organised by the National Security Council Secretariats of both sides.

“The two sides held discussions on threats and challenges facing both countries as well as the regional security environment, with special reference to Afghanistan,” said a source. Kyrgyz Republic sent Security Council’s Vice Chairman Talatbek Masadykov to Kabul last month when he engaged Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Mr. Doval and Mr. Imankulov welcomed the convergence of views on Afghanistan and agreed upon ways to enhance bilateral security cooperation between the relevant bodies, including in the fields of counter terrorism, combating radicalisation, narcotics control and defence cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Kyrgyz Republic during October 10-11. It is understood that an envoy from Kyrgyz Republic is expected to visit Kabul soon.