Politics live | Crimes increasing ever since BJP govt. came to power in U.P.: Mayawati

Lucknow

Crimes increasing ever since BJP govt. came to power in U.P.: Mayawati

BSP President Mayawati on Monday alleged that ever since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, crimes have been increasing, making life miserable for the common man. She asked the BJP government to work with dedication and integrity in public interest.

Her comments come in the backdrop of the murder of Hindu outfit chief, Kamlesh Tiwari in the state capital on Friday.

“Ever since the BJP government was formed in UP, every kind of crime and sensational incidents have been increasing in this big and important state, which has made life miserable for the common man.," she tweeted.-PTI

Kolkata

Mamata assures Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during “difficult times”

Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during “difficult times”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron.

She urged Dr. Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health.

“Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

New Delhi

Savarkar an accomplished man, played part in freedom struggle: Abhishek Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday praised V.D. Savarkar, saying he was an “accomplished man” who played a part in the freedom struggle, fought for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country, days after the BJP’s Maharashtra unit proposed a Bharat Ratna for the Hindutva idealogue.

Mr. Singhvi, however, said he does not subscribe to Savarkar’s ideology.

“I personally don’t subscribe to Savarkar’s ideology but that doesn’t take away the fact that he was an accomplished man” who played part in the freedom struggle, fought for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country,” the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted with the hashtag ‘never forget’.- PTI

New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi tweets video of BJP Haryana MLA’s claim on ‘EVM tampering’

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted a short video clip of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker making a sensational claim that irrespective of which button a voter presses in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the vote will be cast in favour of the BJP.

The MLA, Bakshish Singh Virk, was addressing a meeting in Haryana and represents Assandh constituency in the Assembly.

“The most honest man in the BJP,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi with the video that had a graphic headline saying ‘BJP MLA threatens voters’.