Politics live: Come to work on time or face action: Goa CM warns government employees

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday warned the government employees in the State to come to offices in time, failing which action would be taken against them.

He said directions have been given to the department heads to issue memos to all those employees, who regularly report to duty late and are not dedicated towards their work.

“I have observed one thing. People look for government jobs because they don’t want to work or don’t want to be in time to office. This is a common attitude. They know whether you work or not, you are entitled to be paid under the Sixth Pay, Seventh Pay,” Mr. Sawant said.

He was speaking at a job fair organised by the State government.

“But this will not be tolerated now. We have already started issuing memos to those who are not punctual or are lethargic towards work,” he said.

“If the situation continues, we will not hesitate even to send those employees home,” the Chief Minister warned.

There are around 60,000 regular government employees in Goa, while another 10,000 are working on contractual basis. - PTI

Haryana

What did Congress do for Kartarpur corridor, asks Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress and other parties related to its culture never gave due respect to the faith, tradition and culture of Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Saturday.

Mr. Modi, who was addressing an election rally at Ellenabad in Haryana's Sirsa, said the Kartarpur corridor was about to be completed soon. “It took seven decades to realise this dream. The Kartarpur corridor is near its completion...70 years after the freedom, this opportunity has come... What could be more unfortunate that for nearly 70 years since Independence, devotees had to use binoculars for 'darshan' of Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib across the border,” he said.

“... those who were responsible for the Partition in 1947, didn't they realise that just for a distance of four km, devotees had been kept away from the 'Guru'?... After this, in 70 years, shouldn't the Congress government made efforts to eliminate this distance? But the Congress and other parties related to its culture had never given due respect to the faith, tradition and culture of Indians,” he stated.

Maharashtra

Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to declare Congress will restore Article 370 in J&K

Home Minister and BJP Chief Amit Shah on Saturday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to declare that his party will restore provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

Addressing an election rally here in tribal Nandurbar district, Shah said that after Narendra Modi won a second term with a massive mandate in May this year, the first thing he did was to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Due to the special provisions, Pakistan fomented terror in the state and over 40,000 people died,” he said. - PTI

New Delhi

Your job is to improve economy, not to run a ‘comedy circus’: Priyanka slams govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, saying the government’s job is to improve the “collapsing” economy and not to run a "comedy circus".

Mr. Goyal on Friday said Mr. Banerjee supported ‘NYAY’, a minimum income scheme proposed by the Congress, which was rejected by the Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks".

Lashing out at Mr. Goyal for his remarks, Ms. Vadra said instead of doing their work, BJP leaders are trying to belie the achievements of others. - PTI

Haryana

On last day of campaigning, Modi sharpens attack on Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that their wrong policies destroyed the nation and injustice was continuously done with Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering here on the last day of campaigning, Modi attacked the party on Article 370 issue, saying it was a temporary provision, but for 70 years the Congress did nothing about it.

“I ended this temporary provision. When you made me permanent for five years, why would I allow this temporary thing,” he asked.