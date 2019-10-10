Politics Live | Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies in Amravati on Friday

Maharashtra

Shah, Uddhav to address rallies in Amravati on Friday

Electioneering for the eight Assembly seats in Maharashtra’s Amravati will gain momentum from Friday when BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address separate rallies in the district located in Vidarbha region.

Mr. Shah will address a public gathering in Melghat constituency, a tribal belt where the BJP has fielded Ramesh Mavaskar, a fresh fresh, in place of sitting MLA Prabhudas Bhilavekar.

Mr. Mavaskar is pitted against NCP’s Kewalram Kale.

Mr. Thackeray will address a public meeting at the Dussehra maidan in Amravati city to campaign for Shiv Sena candidates Preeti Band (Badnera Assembly seat), Rajesh Wankhade (Teosa) and Sunita Fiske (Achalpur).

Madhya Pradesh

Congress needs to introspect, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that his party needs to do some introspection.

Speaking to media here, Mr. Scindia was responding to a question about senior leader Salman Khurshid’s statement about leadership “vacuum” in the party.

“I don’t comment on others’ statement, but it is true that the Congress needs introspection. The party’s situation should be assessed and improved, and this is the need of the hour,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir

BJP emerges as lone contender in BDC polls

The Congress on Wednesday decided to stay out of the Block Development Council (BDC) polls scheduled for October 24 in J&K, leaving the BJP as the lone contender in the elections being held on party basis.

“We won’t participate in the BDC election. How can political parties take part when leaders are under detention? The Election Commission should have consulted political parties before announcing the dates,” said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress chief G.A. Mir.

Karnataka

Siddaramaiah dropped from Congress Working Committee

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost his berth in the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Alongside this announcement came an one-line order from party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal that the party “appreciates the contributions of Mr. Siddaramaiah as member of Congress Working Committee”.

Haryana

BJP eyes split in Congress votes in Haryana

Within hours of Ashok Tanwar, the former chief of the Congress in Haryana resigning from his party’s primary membership, BJP leader and State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar put up a ‘no entry’ sign, for the 43-year-old erstwhile Congressman.

“We will not give him [Ashok Tanwar] entry [into BJP],” asserted Mr. Khattar, speaking in his constituency Karnal last Saturday. “None with baggage will be welcomed into” the party, he added.

The remarks by Mr. Khattar, who was responding to a question on whether the BJP had invited the former Congress chief, stood out in sharp contrast with the ruling party’s past electoral strategy in Haryana.

New Delhi

Salman Khurshid slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘walking away’

As an intense power struggle rages between Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s team and the old guard, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has slammed Mr. Gandhi for “walking away” soon after the 2019 results, robbing the party of an opportunity to carry out a detailed analysis.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)