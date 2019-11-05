Politics live | Chirag Paswan elected LJP president

Delhi

Chirag Paswan elected LJP president

Chirag Paswan was on Tuesday elected LJP president by the party’s national executive, the party’s outgoing chief and his father Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party president Paswan said the decision was taken at a meeting of the national executive in Delhi.

Mr. Chirag Paswan is a second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while.

“Chirag Paswan unanimously elected as LJP president by party’s national executive,” Mr. Ram Vilas Paswan said. -PTI

Delhi

Police on the streets a ‘new low’, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said the police protesting on the roads in the national capital is a “new low” for India since independence.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether this is BJP’s ‘New India’ and wondered where the ruling party is taking the country to.

“A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India’s HM, Sh. Amit Shah,” he posted on Twitter.

The party’s spokesman RPN Singh said, “This is unprecedented. If law enforcement agencies are on the streets, what will happen to the common man?” He alleged that such things take place whenever the BJP is in power. - PTI

Maharashtra

Next Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena: Raut

Amid the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reiterated that the state’s next chief minister will be from his party.

He said the politics of Maharashtra was changing and his party would win in its fight for justice.

“The decision on Maharashtra will be taken in Maharashtra, the chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena,” Raut told reporters here.

Amid reports of the Shiv Sena making friendly overtures to the NCP, Raut said Sharad Pawar will not be the next chief minister of the state.

“The politics of Maharashtra is changing...in our fight for justice, we will win,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Jharkhand

Coalition allies jockey for seats in Jharkhand

Political activity intensified in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday as the competing coalitions and individual parties held hectic internal consultations and seat-sharing negotiations.

The Congress and the BJP held meetings with local party leaders in Ranchi to review the claims of ticket aspirants, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is said to have finalised seat adjustments with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, has announced its intention to go it alone.

Rajasthan

Parties get ready for Rajasthan civic polls

Preparations have started across the political spectrum in Rajasthan for the upcoming municipal elections, which are likely to reflect people’s perception about the performance of the Congress government. While the Congress has appointed committees for selection of candidates in the 49 local bodies going to the polls, the Opposition BJP nominated its candidates in Kota and Sikar districts on Monday.

Polling for the first round of elections, covering over 2,100 municipal seats, will take place on November 16. AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, who attended a meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee here on Sunday, said the party would make every effort to touch the maximum number of people and win the polls.

Maharashtra

Farmers suffering due to delay in forming govt: NCP leader Supriya Sule

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, on Monday said the absence of a government was delaying much-needed relief to farmers hit hard by unseasonal rain. She said there was widespread anger among farmers and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena of being irresponsible in not forming the government in the State.

‘Unfulfilled promises’Ms. Sule, after surveying ravaged fields in Purandar in her Lok Sabha constituency, said the outgoing BJP-Sena government has not yet fulfilled its promise to waive farm loans. She said it is doubtful that the Chief Minister’s announcement of a ₹10,000-crore relief package will reach the distressed farmers. Ms. Sule said.

Goa

All-party delegation led by Goa CM meets Javadekar

An all-party delegation led by the Goa Chief Minister met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday to discuss the reported issuance of environment clearance to Karnataka for the Kalasa Banduri project on the Mahadayi.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi waters, and the project aims to provide drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the river.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said Mr. Javadekar claimed ignorance about the issuance of any letter on environment clearance and assured the delegation of clarity on the issue in 10 days.

