Politics live | Nana Patole to be Congress candidate for Speaker’s election

Maharashtra

Nana Patole to be Congress candidate for Speaker’s election

Congress MLA and senior leader Nana Patole will be the party candidate for the Speaker’s post. BJP may also contest the speakers' election and names being discussed include Kisan Kathore, Yogesh Sagar and Babanrao Pachpute.

Mr. Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

West Bengal

In a fresh salvo at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said there is a “policy paralysis” in the State’s higher education system, and that he is not consulted in the affairs of universities despite being the chancellor.

Mr. Dhankhar also said that a “black hole” exists in the West Bengal’s higher education Ministry in terms of communication with him.

Maharashtra

Floor test in Maharashtra today

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, an alliance of the Shiva Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

The floor test will be conducted by the pro tem Speaker at a special Assembly session to be convened at 2 p.m., sources in the Raj Bhavan and the Legislature Secretariat said.

Dilip Walse-Patil of the NCP will be the pro tem Speaker.

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, the State Cabinet recommended changing Kalidas Kolambkar of the BJP as pro tem Speaker. Mr. Walse-Patil was sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar and he will monitor the floor test.

Dravidian politics: From revolutionising campaigns to hiring strategists

In Tamil Nadu where charismatic leaders have dominated politics, it is strange that the current buzz is around the exit of a behind-the-screens man from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sunil Konelelu, the poll strategist of DMK president M.K. Stalin for about four years, has resigned.

The founder of One Mind Generation (OMG) Research Foundation is credited with scripting the 2015-16 Nammaku Naame (We for us) roadshow that saw Mr. Stalin swap his white shirt and red-and-black-bordered dhoti with colourful modern attire and ride the bicycle and bullock cart. He had previously worked with Prashant Kishor handling Narendra Modi’s 2014 national campaign. The DMK has now turned to Mr. Kishor to turn the tide in its favour in the 2021 Assembly elections that could see actor Rajinikanth hit the campaign trail in his quest for Chief Ministership.

