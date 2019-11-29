Politics live | High hopes on new Maharashtra govt.: Sonia

Maharashtra

High hopes on new Maharashtra govt.: Sonia

Three senior Congress leaders — Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi — chose to send in congratulatory letters instead of attending the official ceremony to swear in Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In her letter, the Congress’ interim president said the coming together of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has come at an extraordinary time.

“The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threat from BJP. The political atmosphere has become poisonous and the economy has collapsed, farmers are in great distress,” Ms Gandhi wrote.

Assam

Cases of corruption in NRC exercise: Minister

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the government has detected cases of corruption in the exercise to update the Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC).

About 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded from the complete NRC that was published on August 31.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General has found 16 instances of financial irregularities while going through the papers and functioning of the NRC office. How much has been misappropriated is being calculated. We have been quiet because the apex court has been handling the NRC exercise so far,” Mr. Sarma told newspersons outside the 126-member Assam Assembly, whose winter session began on Thursday.

The Minister said “financial irregularities” under former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela would be disclosed in the Assembly during the ongoing session.

Karnataka

Cases filed against Siddaramaiah, HDK

Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy are among the 17 persons who have been booked for staging a protest in front of the Income Tax head office to oppose “politically motivated” searches on properties linked to party leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The complainant, Mallikarjuna A., a resident of Gubbi in Tumakuru, has also accused former City Police Commissioner and other senior police officials and election officials of failing to take action against the massive protest which he alleged hampered the routine work of I-T officials, and also disrupted the free flow of traffic in March 2019.

He approached the city civil court and filed a private complaint seeking necessary directions. Admitting the complaint, the court directed the police to register an FIR against the accused under appropriate sections and investigate the matter.

Jharkhand

‘Maharashtra effect’ on Jharkhand polls

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray prepares for an innings as Maharashtra Chief Minister, the alliance he heads and the manner of his ascension to that post has already had an effect on Jharkhand, now in the throes of Assembly polls.

In Lota, a small village in the Silli Assembly constituency, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) chief Sudesh Mahto is at pains to underline to his voters that he has, indeed, broken away from the long-time ally, the BJP. “I am on my own, and this is a battle between me and the BJP. Nobody should be under any illusion that this is any kind of shadow-boxing,” he told The Hindu.

The AJSU, the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) and the Janata Dal (U), parties that are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are fighting the polls separately. They say they haven’t been treated with respect, while the BJP, as with the Shiv Sena, has asked them to acknowledge the ground reality and the BJP’s strength. Mr. Thackeray’s rise has made possibilities of a life beyond the NDA or as kingmaker tantalisingly alive.