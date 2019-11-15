Politics live | Congress slams government over detention of leaders in J&K

New Delhi

Congress slams government over detention of leaders in J&K

The Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government over the detention of mainstream political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked whether sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah will be allowed to attend Parliament from Monday.

The opposition party also alleged that the Centre had left “no stone unturned in internationalising Kashmir” and hit out at the government for allowing European Union (EU) lawmakers to visit the Valley but not Indian leaders.

Former Chief Minister and senior National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah was detained under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA’s alcohol barb at legendary king kicks up row

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha kicked up a row by claiming several great kings, including Prithviraj Chauhan, lost their kingdoms and legacy due to their love for alcohol.

A video of his speech, delivered at a school, went viral on social media, prompting condemnation from the opposition BJP.

Addressing a gathering in a private school to mark the Children’s Day in Morena on Thursday, Sabalgarh MLA Mr. Kushwaha said, “Delhi’s King Prithviraj Chauhan, King Parimal of Mahoba and King Jaychand of Kannauj have been great kings. But, due to this (making a hand gesture to denote drinking), now bats are flying in their forts and palaces, and no one is left to take their names.”

“Therefore, never touch liquor,” he told the children assembled there. - PTI

New Delhi

’Modinomics’ stinks so bad, govt has to hide its own reports: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending and said “Modinomics stinks so bad”, the government has to hide its own reports.

A media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

The report also claimed the NSO report was approved to be released on June 19, 2019, but was withheld by the government agency owing to its “adverse” findings.

“Modinomics stinks so bad, the Govt has to hide its own reports,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging the news report. - PTI

Maharashtra

Sena-NCP-Congress government will complete 5-year term: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed and it will complete five-year term as he ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in Maharashtra which is currently under Presidents rule.

He said the three parties want to form a stable government which will be development-oriented.

There is no possibility of mid-term polls. This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years, Pawar told reporters here.

Asked whether the BJP was holding discussion with the NCP over government formation in the state, the former Union minister said his party was holding talks with only the Sena, the Congress and its allies and nobody beyond these.

Maharashtra

Congress’ draft CMP with Sena, NCP focuses on farmers, jobs

The draft common minimum programme (CMP) prepared ahead of government formation in Maharashtra focuses on farmers and measures to tackle unemployment, a senior Congress leader said on Friday.

Leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena met here on Thursday to work out a common minimum programme (CMP) before finalising a possible alliance for government formation in Maharashtra involving the three parties.

Talking to PTI, the Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said representatives of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena have prepared a draft CMP which will now be approved and finalised by top leaders of the three parties.

“All inclusive development and justice to all sections of the society is the criteria on what we will work if the CMP is approved by the leadership of all three parties,” he said. - PTI

West Bengal

Some people using tongue very loosely: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said some people are using their “tongue too often and very loosely” but that will not deter him from serving the people of the state.

In a veiled reference to Mr. Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that those holding constitutional posts have become BJP mouthpieces.

Declining to comment on Ms. Banerjee’s jibe on Thursday accusing him of exceeding his brief and trying to run a parallel government, Mr. Dhankhar said there was no need to play every ball in the game of cricket.

“Some people are using their tongue too often and very loosely. There is no need to play every ball in the game of cricket. I would continue to serve the people of the state,” Mr. Dhankhar said. - PTI