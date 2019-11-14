Politics live | Talks for govt formation at preliminary stage, says Prithviraj Chavan

Maharashtra

Talks for govt formation at preliminary stage: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has said talks for government formation in Maharashtra were at a “preliminary” stage and no decision was taken so far.

The Congress and NCP on Wednesday deliberated at their respective party levels and later jointly to work out a ’common minimum programme’ (CMP) and power-sharing formula, the former state chief minister said.

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and ManikraoThakare also met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at a suburban hotel on Wednesday.

“The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have so far held preliminary talks. A meeting will again be held today between the Congress and NCP, and later both the parties are expected to hold talks with the Shiv Sena. There is no decision as yet,” Prithviraj Chavan told PTI.

He said the details worked out will have to be approved by the Congress high command.

President’s rule in Maharashtra a ‘scripted act’, alleges Sena

The Shiv Sena alleged that imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra was a “scripted act” and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form government.

It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding “crocodile tears” over the imposition of President’s rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.

Criticising the governor for giving the Shiv Sena just 24 hours to stake claim and refusing it additional time to muster numbers, an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, “It looked like some invisible power was controlling this game and decisions were taken accordingly.”