Politics live | Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to discuss allotment of portfolios

Maharashtra

CM, Pawar meet to discuss portfolios

Nearly 10 days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government assumed office under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, the deadlock between the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena seems to have ended over distributions of ministries following a meeting between the Chief Minister and Sharad Pawar.

Six ministers were sworn in along with the CM on November 28, but no portfolios have been allotted so far. According to sources, Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Pawar also had discussions on a Cabinet expansion likely to take place on December 9, ahead of the winter session of the Assembly in Nagpur. The portfolios for the existing ministers will be announced within the next 24-hours, sources said.

Karnataka

Only victorious disqualified MLAs will get ministerial berths: Eshwarappa

The political future of at least a few disqualified MLAs appears uncertain, as senior BJP leader and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Friday indicated that only disqualified MLAs who win the bypolls will get ministerial berths.

The results of the bypolls will be declared on Monday.

“All the 13 disqualified MLAs who have contested bypolls will become Ministers if they enter the Assembly,” Mr. Eshwarappa told reporters in Bengaluru. He clarified that the party had earlier given them the option of either contesting bypolls or entering the Legislative Council. “Accordingly, most of them chose the bypoll route. If they win, they will become Ministers,” he said.

Kerala

No acting secretary for Kerala CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will not have an acting secretary to manage organisational affairs in the State in the absence of State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who has availed himself of leave for medical treatment.

The State secretariat that met here on Friday decided to entrust the party centre to collectively run the organisation if Mr. Balakrishnan extends his leave.

By categorically stating that the party would not opt for any ad hoc arrangement, including the option of having an acting secretary, the State leadership has chosen to put to rest the rumours regarding a list of possible leaders who are likely to be considered for the post.

Rumours were rife that central committee member M.V. Govindan would be considered to officiate in the absence of Mr. Balakrishnan.

Andhra Pradesh

Govt. failed on all fronts: Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP will up the ante against the State government in the Assembly, the sessions of which are scheduled to commence on December 9, party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed central office of the party at Mangalagiri on Friday, Mr. Naidu said that the State government was planning a “short” winter session of the Assembly as it feared the Opposition.

Launching a tirade against the government, Mr. Naidu said that it had failed on all the fronts.

“The last six months have been really tough for the people who have been tormented by rising prices, non-availability of sand and loss of jobs,” he said.