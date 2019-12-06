Politics live | Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul Gandhi

Kerala

Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by the string of cases being registered against him across the country by the BJP. He added that the cases were like “medals” on his chest.

“There are 15 to 16 cases against me.When you look at a soldier, he will have lots of medals on his chest. Every single case is a medal for me,” Mr. Gandhi said. addressing a convention of the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Vanyambalam in Wayanad.

“The more they are, the happier I am,” he quipped adding he was fighting them ideologically.

Punjab

Manmohan Singh’s remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots not true: Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was an attempt to “shift the blame from Rajiv Gandhi”. Mr. Badal said Mr. Singh’s claim was neither true nor appropriate.

“It is shocking because it comes from Dr. Manmohan Singh whom we have always genuinely respected. It is inappropriate and indecorous as it involves two former Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao and I.K. Gujral, neither of whom is alive to respond to this claim. It is intriguing as to why Dr. Singh kept quiet all those years when Rao and Gujral were around to confirm or deny this claim,” said Mr. Badal.

“However, Dr. Singh’s statement clearly vindicates our stand that independent India’s worst and most tragic massacre could easily have been averted had the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi allowed the Army to be called in time to deal with a crisis of suchs unimaginable and unprecedented magnitude. But, it its surprising that Dr. Manmohan Singhji has taken 35 years to come out with this feeble defence of the Gandhi family,” said Mr. Badal in a statement.

Karnataka

Byelection: most of Bengaluru doesn’t turn up to vote

In keeping with the trend of participating poorly in the electoral process, the people of Bengaluru failed to vote in large numbers in the four city constituencies where byelections were held on Thursday.

K.R. Puram, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar not only recorded a dip in voter turnout when compared with the 2018 Assembly elections, but also saw much lower turnouts when compared to the other 11 constituencies in the State where polling was held. K.R. Puram finished last with 43.25% polling. Among the Bengaluru city constituencies, in the 2018 Assembly elections, Dasarahalli had polled the least with a turnout of 48.03%.

‘While political analysts term this a continued voter apathy in Bengaluru, voters that The Hindu spoke to confessed that they were “fed up with the system”, with so many elections forced upon them in a short span of time. “Despite this, there is no guarantee of a stable government,” a voter from Mahalakshmi Layout said.

Tamil Nadu

It is for AIADMK seniors to decide on Sasikala: Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday reiterated his position that it was for senior functionaries of the party to take a call on the question of re-admission of former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala to the party.

In a recent interview to a Tamil television channel, Mr. Panneerselvam had stated that it was for the AIADMK senior functionaries to decide on taking back Sasikala into the party fold as and when she was released from the prison in Bengaluru where she is serving a four-year sentence in a corruption case.

Since he had launched a ‘dharma yudham’ against Sasikala, his position on her possible re-entry had invited criticism from some quarters.

In a chat with The Hindu on Thursday, when he was asked about this stand, he said: “It was the general council of the party [at its meeting in September 2017] that decided on the removal of Sasikala from the party. So, it would only be proper if the senior leaders decided on the matter.”

Andhra Pradesh

Those with business interests have no place in politics, says Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday made it clear that people with business interests should not enter politics as it would be difficult to maintain a balance.

Addressing party cadres and leaders from Anantapur and Hindupur parliamentary constituencies at Madanapalle on Thursday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that business people, notwithstanding their commitment to a cause, would find it difficult to deal with critical political situations and, hence, could land in clumsy situations.

He made specific reference to the party’s Gooty Assembly candidate, Madhusudhan Gupta, who, he said, stayed away from the review meeting reportedly due to threat of vigilance raids on his businesses.