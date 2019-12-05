Politics live | West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar waits in front of locked gate 3 of Assembly

West Bengal

I’m neither a rubber stamp nor a post office, says Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visiting the West Bengal House on Thursday. However, he couldn't visit inside. Mr. Dhankhar is waiting in front of locked gate 3 of West Bengal Assembly, PTI reported.

"I am here to see that Constitution is respected" said the Governor while standing outside the Assembly gate.

On Wednesday Mr. Dhankhar took on the State government through social media saying he was “neither a rubber stamp nor a post office”, and was obligated to scrutinise Bills in the light of the Constitution.

‘Concerned at delay’“As Governor I follow the script and tune of the Constitution and cannot blindly take a call. I am neither a rubber stamp nor a post office. I am obligated to scrutinise the Bills in the light of the Constitution and act without delay. Concerned at delay by government on this,” he said.

His remark is construed as a response to the adjournment of the Assembly for two days as Bills slated to be placed in the Assembly are yet to get his nod.

Mr. Dhankhar visited the University of Calcutta but found Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee not available in her office. The Governor, who said his visit was pre-announced, expressed his displeasure over the absence of the Vice-Chancellor and other functionaries.

Karnataka

We may lose one seat: Ramesh Jarkiholi

"We may lose one seat"BJP candidate from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the ruling party could end up losing one of the 15 seats that went to the by polls on Thursday.

Even if the disqualified MLA who is contesting from there does not win, we will make him a MLC and make him a minister, he told Journalists in Gokak on Thursday. He did not specify which seat the BJP would lose. He spoke out side the booth where he voted.

He said he was happy that Siddharamaiah had chosen to make personal allegations against him.

I had planned a press meet against the Siddharamaiah if he were to make personal allegations against me.

But since he did not do it, I have cancelled the press meet, he said.

Asked to react against his mentee- turned- political opponent Lakshmi hebbalkar, he said he would not comment on persons who had begun as phone booth operators.

He did not name her.

Maharashtra

Uddhav agrees to withdraw 700 cases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed in principle to withdraw nearly 700 cases related to the Bhima Koregaon and Maratha agitations.

The State Home Department on Wednesday forwarded a status report to the Chief Minister recommending him withdrawal of cases which have been scrutinised by two authorised committees, a Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Finance Minister and the other headed by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), who have both scrutinised a numb of cases.

However, while the withdrawal may start in patches, the total process will take nearly one year to complete, officials said.

According to the status report submitted to the Chief Minister, 323 cases for withdrawal are related to Maratha reservation while another 386 are scrutinised and will be taken back in the Bhima Koregaon agitation. About 114 cases are of serious nature and cannot be withdrawn yet.

New Delhi

BJP-run MCDs did not take action on pvt. schools violating norms: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday criticised the BJP-run municipal corporations for “not taking” action against violation of safety norms by four south Delhi private schools even after one year of the Petition Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly submitting the report.

“Many private schools in Delhi are violating the safety norms and the petition committee of the Delhi Assembly received reports of such violations in four private schools in south Delhi. We had submitted a report to the MCDs and asked them to take actions but nothing happened. Finally, I submitted the whole report to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday on behalf of the petition committee,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.