Politics live | Truth finally prevails: Congress on Chidambaram's bail

New Delhi

Truth finally prevails, says Congress on Chidambaram's bail

The truth has finally prevailed, the Congress said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court gave bail to senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram’s lawyer and Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi describing the ruling as “excellent light after a rather long tunnel”.

“Truth finally prevails #SatyamevaJayate,” tweeted the party from its official handle.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was more circumspect and said “justice delayed is justice denied”. The bail should have been granted much earlier, he said.

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti Chidambaram on the release of his father.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot echoed the party to say truth had prevailed.

Chidambaram joins the long list of 'Out On Bail Club', says BJP

Stating that former union minister P. Chidambaram has joined the “Out On Bail Club”, the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress’ reaction following the Supreme Court’s bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a “classic case” of the party celebrating corruption. Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Classic case of @INCIndia ‘Celebrating Corruption’!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of OOBC(Out On Bail Club) in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:1) Sonia Gandhi 2) Rahul Gandhi 3) Robert Vadra 4) Motilal Vohra 5) Bhupinder Hooda 6) Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.

Karnataka

Both BJP, JD (S) are rivals, says Siddaramaiah

Amid speculations over Congress and JD(S) renewing their alliance after the results of the ensuing byelections are declared on November 9, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that the JD(S) is as much a political rival to the Congress as is the BJP.

“There is no understanding between the Congress and JD(S). We are fighting the ensuing bypolls against each other. The JD(S) is as much a political rival to the Congress as is the BJP”, Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters on his arrival in Mysuru on Tuesday before leaving for Hunsur to campaign for Congress candidate B.P. Manjunath.

In Hunsur, where he participated in a road show, Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, told reporters that the party high command will take a suitable decision on the alliance with JD(S).

He clarified that there have been no talks with the JD(S) on the issue so far. The party high command will take a decision when the time comes, he added.

Tamil Nadu

No necessity for Sasikala to rejoin ruling party: Dhinakaran

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday claimed that there had been no attempts to facilitate the re-entry of V.K. Sasikala, his aunt and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, into the ruling party.

“There is no need to do so. Their [AIADMK leaders’] wish to wean some of you away from this movement did not get fulfilled, thanks to your steadfast loyalty,” Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement addressed to members of his organisation.

He referred to certain observations of AIADMK functionaries regarding whether Sasikala would be allowed back into the party.

Making a statement in connection with the third death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, which falls on December 5, the AMMK leader said an announcement on the completion of all formalities with regard to the registration of his party would be out “any time now”.

He hinted that the AMMK would contest the forthcoming elections to rural local bodies.

Maharashtra

Drop cases against Maratha morcha, Bhima-Koregaon protesters: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday demanded that the government withdraw cases against all Ambedkarite protesters who took to the streets after the Bhima-Koregaon violence, and those against members of the Maratha community who marched for reservation.

The NCP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad commended Mr. Thackeray for scrapping the cases against those protesting the Aarey colony car shed and Nanar refinery. “Similarly, thousands of youngsters were falsely implicated by the previous government in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Ambedkarite youths were on the road to oppose the communal propaganda. I request the Chief Minister to withdraw the cases against these innocent youngsters,” he said.

New Delhi

We need more intelligent youth to join politics: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that India needed the intelligent youth of the country to join politics and work towards changing the system so that there is good governance. Mr. Kejriwal was addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“Some of the most intelligent people in the world are Indians. If you look across the world, Indians are at the top of many of the biggest companies and research organisations. We need the intelligent youth of the country to make a sacrifice and work for the benefit of the country by joining politics and bringing in good governance,” Mr. Kejriwal said.