Politics live | More trouble over Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra 

Maharashtra

More trouble over Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s troubles over Cabinet expansion seem to be far from over.

With a possibility that the Home ministry may go back to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a section within the Congress is now reportedly staking claim to Deputy Chief Ministership saying the allotted portfolios to the party are not satisfactory.

Asked whether the party is unhappy over the allotted portfolios, Maharashtra Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, “it is natural for every party to wish for important departments. At the same time it has to be taken in to account that there are three parties in this government. It is possible that someone would feel different about the portfolio distribution.” The MVA government, he added, works as per the Common Minimum Program (CMP) and will continue to do so.

New Delhi

Delhi voters will punish divisive gang, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said it was time to “punish” the “tukde tukde gang under the leadership of the Congress”, which was responsible for “disrupting the peace” in Delhi during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The people of Delhi would punish them, he stated, referring to the coming Assembly elections.

Mr. Shah’s statement comes in the wake of protests against the CAA across the country, including in Delhi, where violence broke out during some of the protests.

When the Citizenship Amendment Bill was discussed in Parliament, “no one was willing to say anything”, but then they started “misleading” people, he said at a ceremony for laying the foundation for the East Delhi Hub at Karkardooma.

Tamil Nadu

Phase 1 of Tamil Nadu local body polls today

Polling for the first phase of rural local body elections in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu began on Friday. The local body polls are being held in a staggered manner after a delay of over three years.

Areas covered by 156 panchayat unions will go to the polls to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats.

The police have made elaborate arrangements for the elections. “Over 48,000 police personnel have been deployed and 14,500 non-police personnel such as ex-servicemen will supplement them to ensure free and fair polling,” a senior police officer said on Thursday. As many as 33,920 police personnel are from taluks, 9,959 from Armed Police and 4,700 from the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Andhra Pradesh

Setback to TDP as Rehaman quits party

TDP urban unit president S.A. Rehaman resigned from the party here on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Dr. Rehaman said that he was upset with the stand taken by party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“On behalf of the Muslim community, we have asked Mr. Naidu to make his stand clear on the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Instead of encouraging the ongoing agitation, he has asked us to take up protests against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a U- turn on the issue,” Dr. Rehaman said.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)