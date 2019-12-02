Politics Live | Will never dump Hindutva, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra

Will never dump Hindutva, says Uddhav Thackeray

Notwithstanding the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine mentioning the word “secular” in the preamble of its Common Minimum Programme (CMP), Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 1 said he would never abandon the ideology of Hindutva.

Mr. Thackeray, who heads the Sena, told the Legislative Assembly that the ideology of Hindutva cannot be separated from him.

“I am still with the ideology of Hindutva which cannot be separated from me,” he said while addressing the special session.

Jharkhand

BJP puts up a brave face amid tribal discomfort

A few days before the Jharkhand Assembly election got under way, the Union government withdrew amendments to the Forest Rights Act (FRA), which had evoked sustained protests by tribal and environmental activists. It was an acknowledgement by the ruling party that tribal sentiments were hurt by the amendments that would dilute tribal rights over forests.

Proposed changes to the FRA are not the only problem facing the BJP when it comes to tribal communities in the State, which account for nearly 27% of the votes and 28 reserved seats in the 81-member Assembly. Analysts say 25 constituencies have a dominating tribal presence.

The BJP’s problems got compounded when the Raghubar Das government tried to amend the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act to facilitate easier land acquisition norms.

After protests by Opposition and tribal groups, these amendments, too, were withdrawn.

Karnataka

Will Siddaramaiah quit if BJP wins all seats, asks Jagadish Shettar

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Sunday that he wanted to know whether Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah would resign if the BJP won all 15 seats in the bypolls.

He was responding to a challenge by Mr. Siddaramaiah to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to quit if the BJP failed to win at least eight of the 15 Assembly seats going to the bypolls.

Mr. Shettar maintained that there was no question of Mr. Yediyurappa resigning as the party was confident of winning all seats.

The Opposition parties will come out of their delusion of forming a government again in State on December 9, he remarked.

“Moreover, the Opposition is talking of forming a coalition government in the State again to divert the attention of people. They will not succeed and Mr. Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister for the next 42 months,” he said.

Tamil Nadu

We are exposing DMK’s hypocrisy, not targeting Stalin personally: Vanathi Srinivasan

DMK president M.K. Stalin feels irritated on seeing the colour saffron, and the BJP is only exposing the DMK’s hypocrisy and double standards on various issues, not targeting its leader personally, says BJP State general secretary S. Vanathi Srinivasan. Excerpts:

BJP working president J.P. Nadda held a meeting with the party’s State Committee and Core Committee on Saturday. Were any important decisions taken?

He addressed the State office-bearers for about 20 minutes and motivated them. After that, we had the State Core Committee meeting, where we discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu and the advantages we have been enjoying and the disadvantages we have been facing. The proposed local body polls were also discussed, and we expressed our opinion on the matter.

And what is that opinion? Going it alone?

No…so far, no decision has been taken. Mr. Nadda may consult with [party president] Amit Shah and other people involved in organisational matters, because it is an important decision as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned. It may take some time. We have expressed the wishes of our cadre to him.

The BJP appears particularly critical of DMK president M.K. Stalin, though his party has been out of power since 2011. Why?

May I ask why Mr. Stalin is targeting Prime Minister Modi? Even for issues remotely connected or not connected at all to the PM, he is targeting Mr. Modi. It is all political. There is no personal vengeance. Whatever may be our party’s stand on issues, it is quite natural and obvious [for us to criticise Mr. Stalin] since he’s the Opposition leader. In Tamil Nadu, he is leading the UPA. Wherever there is an anti-Modi brigade, he is joining hands with them.