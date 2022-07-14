India

Top officials of ECL among seven arrested in coal pilferage scam

File photo shows CBI arriving at the residence of TMC general secratary Abhishek Banerjee to question his wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the coal pilferage scam. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri
PTI Kolkata July 14, 2022 10:18 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 10:19 IST

The Central Bureu of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven people, including a serving and three retired general managers of state-run Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, an official said.

The others arrested are a manager and two security guards, he said.

They were arrested following interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its Kolkata office on Wednesday, he said.

"They couldn't give satisfactory answers to questions asked. They were hiding several pieces of information, and we suspect their active involvement in the scam. As a part of the investigation, we have arrested them," the officer said.

They will be taken to Asansol for production before a court, he said.

The central agency has twice interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the scam.

It had last year also interrogated Rujira's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe.

CBI has announced a bounty of ₹1 lakh on absconding TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the scam. Mishra allegedly collected money on behalf of influential people.

Assets attached

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹9.28 crore belonging to Mishra, his brother Vikas and prime accused Anup Majhi under the anti-money laundering law.

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was done at leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol. Investigation have hinted towards financial transactions of ₹1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people, as per the CBI.

Investigations have revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

