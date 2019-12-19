National

Top news photos: Donald Trump impeached, Protests against CAA in Patna, and more

1/3

From U.S congress impeaching Donbald Trump to Patna's Vikassheel Insaan Party blocking railway track in protest of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, here are some of the top news photos of the day

more-in

Other Slideshows

Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protests against the new Citizenship Act at Mathura Road, in New Delhi on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

In pictures: The protests against The Citizenship (Amendment) Act

On a roll Visually challenged students warm up before a dance practice at the Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind in Bengaluru. The school has made steady progress in teaching dance to such children since 1985.

Bharatanatyam by Ramana Maharishi Academy for Blind students: Dancing in the dark

Strings attached: An expensive veena is carved out of a single piece of wood from a jackfruit tree. In lower-priced versions the pot and stem are made from two pieces of wood and joined together. Rajasekar, 70, a fourth generation veena-maker at work on a top-end veena.

Behind the sound of music that wafts through air in Thanjavur’s Narasingapettai

Women workers being taken into custody at a bus depot in Khammam after the TSRTC management refused to allow them to rejoin duties after they called off their 52-day-long strike.

High drama outside RTC bus depots across Telangana

Magical hues A Kashmiri farmer isolates saffron from flowers picked from a field in Pampore, some 13 km south of Srinagar. Though the crop has been on the decline the valley, this year saw a better harvest.

Colour purple: Autumn in the Valley is tinged mauve from saffron blossoms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on November 18, 2019. Mr. Modi also addressed the Rajya Sabha, which held its 250th session.

Protest, pollution and bonhomie: Glimpses from first day of winter session of Parliament

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International News National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY