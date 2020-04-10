Top news of the day: Punjab extends lockdown till May 1, Centre may give some relief to rural areas in view of harvest season, and more

Coronavirus | Punjab extends curfew till May 1
The decision was taken to prevent overcrowding at “mandis” in the light of the ensuing wheat harvesting/procurement season. The Punjab Cabinet also approved the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020 to make private hospitals join the battle against COVID-19. | Union Home Ministry seeks view of States
Coronavirus | Rural areas to see relief from lockdown, cities to remain strictly shut
Stoppered supply lines with trucks waiting on highways, the ongoing harvest season and procurement of food grains in various parts of the country are some of the issues that will inform the kind of lockdown the country will continue to have post April 14. | PMO reviews efforts to check COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus | India set to ship hydroxychloroquine sought by Trump
“The first shipments should start next week,” said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA). | Customs duty, cess removed on COVID-19 medical equipment | In time of need: Editorial on hydroxychloroquine export
Coronavirus | Private labs begin offering free COVID-19 testing
But some say govt. should step in soon with guidelines on how they could be compensated. ICMR approves use of diagnostic machine used for drug-resistant TB for COVID-19 | The Hindu In Focus Podcast: An ICMR study that points to community transmission
Coronavirus | In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, ‘ruthless containment’ model breaks virus transmission chain
Among the 27 COVID-19 positive cases found earlier, 25 patients have been cured of the infection and 15 discharged from hospital. Bhilwara Collector Rajendra Bhatt said on Friday that the remaining 10 persons, who were under observation, would be discharged in a couple of days.
Coronavirus | Operation SHIELD made Dilshad Garden coronavirus-free: Delhi govt
In the last 10 days, there had been no reported cases from the area, the government claimed in a statement while terming it as the first instance of the “successful implementation” of the initiative. | Disinfectant tunnel at Azadpur vegetable market; more to be set up at wholesale markets
Coronavirus | Maharashtra IPS officer sent on compulsory for allowing DHFL promoters to travel
The bureaucrat had issued a letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency.
Coronavirus | Decision to bring Indians from abroad will be taken after reviewing COVID-19 situation, says government
Addressing a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi said, “There were requests from governments of several countries. We have successfully evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of yesterday”. | About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore: Indian High Commission
Coronavirus | Global death toll tops 96,000
More than 1.6 million declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories. | Wuhan to keep testing residents as lockdown eases
Coronavirus | Top oil producers except Mexico agree to output cuts: OPEC
The agreement, which reduces production to eight million bpd from July to December, depends on Mexico’s consent for it to take effect, the oil cartel said after a videoconference. | ADB assures $2.2-billion support package to India
Coronavirus | Leave doping ban in past amid virus outbreak, Russia says
The World Anti-Doping Agency barred Russia from the Olympics for four years after ruling in 2019 that doping data from a Moscow laboratory had been manipulated. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is to rule on whether the ban is valid, but hearings have been delayed because of the health crisis. | Mannequins in stands for Belarusian Cup semifinal match
Non-coronavirus news:
Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Uri, Keran sectors of J&K