Top news of the day: Punjab extends lockdown till May 1, Centre may give some relief to rural areas in view of harvest season, and more

The decision was taken to prevent overcrowding at “mandis” in the light of the ensuing wheat harvesting/procurement season. The Punjab Cabinet also approved the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020 to make private hospitals join the battle against COVID-19. | Union Home Ministry seeks view of States

Stoppered supply lines with trucks waiting on highways, the ongoing harvest season and procurement of food grains in various parts of the country are some of the issues that will inform the kind of lockdown the country will continue to have post April 14. | PMO reviews efforts to check COVID-19 spread

“The first shipments should start next week,” said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA). | Customs duty, cess removed on COVID-19 medical equipment | In time of need: Editorial on hydroxychloroquine export

But some say govt. should step in soon with guidelines on how they could be compensated. ICMR approves use of diagnostic machine used for drug-resistant TB for COVID-19 | The Hindu In Focus Podcast: An ICMR study that points to community transmission

Among the 27 COVID-19 positive cases found earlier, 25 patients have been cured of the infection and 15 discharged from hospital. Bhilwara Collector Rajendra Bhatt said on Friday that the remaining 10 persons, who were under observation, would be discharged in a couple of days.

In the last 10 days, there had been no reported cases from the area, the government claimed in a statement while terming it as the first instance of the “successful implementation” of the initiative. | Disinfectant tunnel at Azadpur vegetable market; more to be set up at wholesale markets

The bureaucrat had issued a letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency.

Addressing a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi said, “There were requests from governments of several countries. We have successfully evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of yesterday”. | About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore: Indian High Commission

More than 1.6 million declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories. | Wuhan to keep testing residents as lockdown eases

The agreement, which reduces production to eight million bpd from July to December, depends on Mexico’s consent for it to take effect, the oil cartel said after a videoconference. | ADB assures $2.2-billion support package to India

The World Anti-Doping Agency barred Russia from the Olympics for four years after ruling in 2019 that doping data from a Moscow laboratory had been manipulated. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is to rule on whether the ban is valid, but hearings have been delayed because of the health crisis. | Mannequins in stands for Belarusian Cup semifinal match

Non-coronavirus news:

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Uri, Keran sectors of J&K

Joe Biden’s next big decision: Choosing a running mate