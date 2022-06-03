The major news headlines of the day and more.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pathri Mata Mandir in Mr. Kovind’s ancestral village Paraunkh in Kanpur on June 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day and more.

India rejects its criticism in U.S. State Department religious freedom report

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the observation of India in the report is based on “motivated inputs and biased views”.

Want strong Opposition, don’t hold resentment against any party or individual, says PM Modi

“I want a strong Opposition in the country and political parties committed to democracy. I want parties in the grip of parivarvad free themselves from this disease and get themselves treated,” Mr. Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi asked to appear before ED on June 13

The fresh date follows a request from Mr. Gandhi’s office to reschedule his June 2 summons as he is out of the country and is expected back on June 5.

Supreme Court objects to frivolous PIL petitions, ‘luxury litigation’ eating up court time

Justice Gavai, speaking for the Bench, observed that “the highly derogatory practice of filing frivolous petitions encroach on valuable judicial time which can otherwise be utilised for addressing genuine concerns”.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami wins from Champawat seat

Mr. Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the seat to become a member of the State Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Punjab CM visits Moosewala’s house to express condolences to family

Mr. Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moosewala.

‘Attack’ on BKU leader: Inconsistencies in claim, may have staged act for arms license, say police

The experts from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, in their report, have said that the car owned by Dilbag Singh, the Kheri district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait and also a witness in the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence case last year, was stationary when it was hit by bullets.

Priyanka says she has tested positive for COVID-19

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow on Wednesday to address a State-level ‘Chintan Shivir’ and returned to Delhi on Thursday.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day, Zelensky vows victory

Thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on February 24.

European Union formally approves embargo on Russia oil

EU headquarters says Russian crude oil will be phased out over six months and other refined petroleum products over eight months.

Myanmar junta to carry out country’s first judicial executions in decades: spokesman

Four people, including former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy, “who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures”, Zaw Min Tun told AFP.

Data | India’s downturn in domestic crude oil production persists

India depends on imports to meet 85% of its crude oil needs, and its ageing oil wells are a major hiccup in the country’s ambition to reduce import reliance.

England vs New Zealand first Test | England ekes out slender lead against New Zealand

England were eventually dismissed for 141 in reply to New Zealand’s 132, with veteran quicks Tim Southee and Trent Boult polishing off the home side’s tail.

Malinga to be Sri Lanka’s bowling strategy coach against Australia

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga held the same role of bowling strategy coach when the national team toured Australia in February.