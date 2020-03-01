Top news of the day: Amit Shah seeks to allay CAA fears in Kolkata, Anurag Thakur seeks action against those involved in Delhi riots, and more
The major news headlines of the day, and more.
No one from minority community in West Bengal will lose citizenship due to CAA: Amit Shah
Speaking at public rally at Sahid Minar grounds in Kolkata, Mr. Shah said that CAA is a law to give citizenship not take away citizenship. | BJP workers raise ‘goli maro...’ slogan en route to rally | Sporadic protests in Kolkata
Strict action should be taken against those involved in Delhi riots: Anurag Thakur
At the press conference, he was asked to comment on the alleged hate speeches made by him and other BJP leaders in the run-up to the Delhi elections and how such vitriolic speeches led to the riots in the city. Asked again about his alleged hate speech, Mr. Thakur said, “I think sometimes there is lack of information in the media too regarding the way some things are projected.” Evading further response on the issue, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs chose to talk about the country’s economy.
HAL finalises plan to produce military helicopter on par with Boeing’s Apache Guardian
Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R. Madhavan, said the aim of the mega project is to stop import of more than ₹4 lakh crore worth of military helicopters for the three services in the coming years.
Delhi violence | Further delay in conducting exams may hamper chances of admission to professional courses, says CBSE
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi may hamper chances of students in admission to professional courses like medical and engineering. | House torched in Delhi violence, BSF man gets ₹10 lakh from Odisha CM | Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots issue in Parliament, demand Amit Shah’s resignation
NDA united in Bihar, asserts Nitish Kumar at JD(U) workers rally
Addressing a ‘karyakarta sammelan’ of JD(U), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that “patience” should be kept on the CAA and “controversies” avoided until the matter was before the court
Meghalaya violence death toll reaches three
Mobile internet and messaging services have been temporarily suspended in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region to curtail rumours that could deteriorate law and order, officials said.
Pope Francis says a cold will force him to skip spiritual retreat
The pope has taken ill at a time when Italy is battling a surging outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus. His spokesman Matteo Bruni has dismissed speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than slightly unwell.
COVID-19: Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54
“Eleven people lost their lives” in the past 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference, adding that testing across the country showed there were 385 new cases.
AirAsia India Oct-Dec loss narrows to ₹123.35 crore
For the full fiscal, AirAsia reported around 6% lower losses at ₹597 crore as against ₹633.61 crore posted in FY’2018.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup | England beats West Indies; enters semifinal
Sophie Ecclestone took her 100th international wicket by dismissing Anisa Mohammed.