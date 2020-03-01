Top news of the day: Amit Shah seeks to allay CAA fears in Kolkata, Anurag Thakur seeks action against those involved in Delhi riots, and more

01 March 2020 19:44 IST

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Speaking at public rally at Sahid Minar grounds in Kolkata, Mr. Shah said that CAA is a law to give citizenship not take away citizenship. | BJP workers raise ‘goli maro...’ slogan en route to rally | Sporadic protests in Kolkata

At the press conference, he was asked to comment on the alleged hate speeches made by him and other BJP leaders in the run-up to the Delhi elections and how such vitriolic speeches led to the riots in the city. Asked again about his alleged hate speech, Mr. Thakur said, “I think sometimes there is lack of information in the media too regarding the way some things are projected.” Evading further response on the issue, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs chose to talk about the country’s economy.

Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R. Madhavan, said the aim of the mega project is to stop import of more than ₹4 lakh crore worth of military helicopters for the three services in the coming years.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi may hamper chances of students in admission to professional courses like medical and engineering. | House torched in Delhi violence, BSF man gets ₹10 lakh from Odisha CM | Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots issue in Parliament, demand Amit Shah’s resignation

Addressing a ‘karyakarta sammelan’ of JD(U), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that “patience” should be kept on the CAA and “controversies” avoided until the matter was before the court

Mobile internet and messaging services have been temporarily suspended in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region to curtail rumours that could deteriorate law and order, officials said.

The pope has taken ill at a time when Italy is battling a surging outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus. His spokesman Matteo Bruni has dismissed speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than slightly unwell.

“Eleven people lost their lives” in the past 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference, adding that testing across the country showed there were 385 new cases.

For the full fiscal, AirAsia reported around 6% lower losses at ₹597 crore as against ₹633.61 crore posted in FY’2018.

Sophie Ecclestone took her 100th international wicket by dismissing Anisa Mohammed.