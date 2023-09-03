HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top naval commanders to review maritime security scenario at Delhi conclave

Move comes amid China's burgeoning military posturing in the Indian Ocean region

September 03, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and others during the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2022, in New Delhi, on November 02, 2022. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and others during the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2022, in New Delhi, on November 02, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Top commanders of the Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges and ways to enhance tri-services synergy at a three-day conclave beginning on Monday amid China's burgeoning military posturing in the Indian Ocean region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande and Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari are scheduled to interact with the naval commanders at the conference to be held in Delhi, officials said.

The conference and the "embedded interactions" with the NSA, chiefs of the Army and the Indian Air Force would also be utilised to analyse the operational environment, deliberate on the issue of tri-services synergy and assess the readiness of the maritime forces, the Navy said.

ALSO READ
Mahendragiri, seventh stealth frigate of Project 17A, launched into water

Biannual event

The naval commanders' conference is the apex-level biannual event that facilitates interaction between the naval commanders for deliberation and formulation of important policy decisions. The senior leadership of the Navy will review major operational, materiel, logistics, human resources, training, and administrative activities undertaken during the previous six months, the Navy said.

The conference will also deliberate upon the course to be steered in the ensuing months, it said.

"The conference also provides an opportunity for institutionalised interaction of naval commanders with senior government officials to take ahead several inter-ministerial initiatives towards the development of a safe and secure maritime environment essential for the holistic economic growth of the country," the Navy said in a statement.

It said the last six months have seen an “intense operational tempo as the Indian Navy’s operations spanned from the Atlantic to the Pacific”. The Navy said the forum would undertake a detailed review of the operational readiness of the Navy, with a particular focus on the performance of weapons/ sensors of the naval platforms. “The commanders will also review the ongoing naval projects with a focus on enhancing indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ in consonance with the vision of achieving complete ‘Aatmanirbharata’ by 2047,” the Navy said. A demonstration of the indigenisation, innovations and tech initiatives by the Navy is also planned on the sidelines of the conference. “Various HR initiatives towards enhancing quality of life will be reviewed as well as the progress made towards identifying and removing archaic practices in the Navy,” the statement said.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.