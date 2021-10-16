Top LeT militant trapped in Pampore encounter

Umar Mushtaq Khandey is among hitlist released by police in August this year.

Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey is trapped in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said on Saturday October 16, 2021.

Also read: LeT, JeM terrorists may intensify infiltration bids, warn officials

Khandey is among the top militants whom the security forces are targeting since a hitlist was released by police in August this year.

Also read: States warned of ‘aggressive’ infiltration by terrorists along Afghan border

He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

"LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter," he tweeted.