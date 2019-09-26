Top leaders extend greetings as former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87

Birthday greetings poured in for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who turned 87 on Thursday.

Several leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said present day leaders can learn from Dr. Singh’s knowledge “His sagacious leadership ensured that India took a determined leap forward, even during trying times. Present day rulers across the spectrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom,” Ms. Gandhi said, recalling Dr. Singh’s contribution to “nation building, inclusive growth and economic resurgence”.

“On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr. Manmohan Singhji’s selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation building,” tweeted former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among ruling party leaders who also wished Dr. Singh. “Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singhji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Wishing Dr. Singh, former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail on charges of corruption in the INX Media case, said only the former Prime Minister’s advice can help the government revive the economy.

“I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr. Manmohan Singh. If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr. Singh,” said Mr. Chidamabaram on Twitter through his family.

“The fundamental error of the government’s approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown - it is lack of demand and a growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities,” he added.

“Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 87. He transformed the Indian economy with his budget of July 24 1991. I have described those momentous days in To the Brink & Back: India’s 1991 Story. His wisdom is needed now more than ever before,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin too echoed similar sentiments. “Our country continues to benefit from Dr. Singh’s leadership in Parliament and politics. I wish him many more years in service to the country and its people,” he said on Twitter.