Top Law Ministry officials brief panel chairman Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous polls

September 03, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on September 3 held a preparatory briefing for former President Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies.

The government had on September 2 notified the eight-member committee.

People aware of the development said, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Mr. Kovind this afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the agenda before the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mr. Chandra is also the Secretary to the high-level committee, Ms. Vasistha's Department deals with the issue of elections, the Representation of the People Act and related rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.