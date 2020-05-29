National

Top JMB terrorist arrested in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district

A top Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist, allegedly involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case, was arrested from a hideout in Murshidabad district of West Bengal early on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The special task force (STF) unit of the Kolkata Police along with Murshidabad district police and local officers in Suti town arrested Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim, one of the JMB’s top operatives in the country, the officer said.

“He had provided shelter to JMB leaders from Bangladesh, who were directly involved in the Bodh Gaya blast. He was arrested this morning from Suti police station area of Murshidabad district,” the officer said.

In 2018, the STF unit had seized a huge quantity of explosives and ‘jihadi’ material from his house in Murshidabad.

Karim could not be traced back then.

Police sources said that Karim has not been named by the National Investigative Agency in its charge sheet in the Bodh Gaya blast case, but had been under the scanner for a while.

“He is among the top three JMB operatives wanted in India. We have been looking for him for quite some time. He will be produced before a local court today and we will seek his police custody,” she added.

On January 19, 2018, a low-intensity bomb had exploded in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had finished a sermon at the Mahabodhi temple.

The NIA had arrested five people in connection with the case.

