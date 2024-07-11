Top J&K, Punjab security officials meet to counter growing militancy in Jammu

In the wake of rising militancy in Jammu, which borders both Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, top security officials from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab held an inter-State meeting in Kathua on Thursday. At the same time, over 50 local residents were rounded up in Kathua in connection with the July 8 attack that left five soldiers dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official sources said the meeting’s top agenda was to plug the holes in the security apparatus, especially along the international border in J&K and Punjab. The officials discussed cross-border infiltration and new routes being identified by militants to fan out into the Jammu region’s two major valleys — the Pir Panjal valley (comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts) and the Chenab valley (comprising Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar).

Of Jammu’s 10 districts, nine — Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, and Ramban — have seen a rise in militancy, especially after the Union government revoked J&K’s special constitutional status in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadly attacks

After major attacks on the Army in Poonch and Rajouri from 2020, the militants have fanned out into the previously peaceful areas of Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, and Kathua. All these districts had been declared free of militancy by 2005.

Since April, however, eleven civilians and six security personnel have been killed by in the Jammu region, incuding the five soldiers killed in the July 8 attack in Kathua. Five militants were also killed in anti-militancy operations in the region. Over 50 local residents have been rounded up by the security agencies to track down the militants and their supporters in Kathua district, officials said. Kathua district comes under the Western Command, unlike the rest of J&K, which comes under the Northern Command.

Infilitrated through border

The inter-State meeting held in Kathua was attended by J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and the Special Director General of BSF, Western Command, Y.B. Khurania. An official said that J&K Additional DGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and Punjab ADG, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla also attended the meeting, along with BSF officers of Inspector General-rank from Punjab and Jammu. The meeting discussed ways to enhance security in the region, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official sources said the security agencies suspect that most of the groups operating in the Jammu province have infiltrated through the international border in J&K and Punjab. The militants are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of the mountains with dense forest cover in Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kathua.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, along with the GOC CIF(Delta) visited Basantgarh Doda “to assess the present security situation” on Thursday. The area had witnessed a gunfight on July 9, after which the militants had managed to flee.

“The review underscored the imperative of synergy and seamless coordination between the Indian Army, J&K Police and all security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the region,” an Army spokesperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.