ADVERTISEMENT

Top global ranking for RBI Governor recognition of his leadership: PM Modi

Published - August 21, 2024 09:55 am IST - New Delhi

PM Modi greets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during during an event, in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers, lauding it as a recognition of his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: India’s 1991 crisis and the RBI Governor’s role

He said on X, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability."

Mr. Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global Finance magazine.

Mr.Das has been placed at the top of the list with two other central bank governors, who have been rated A+. Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

central bank

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US