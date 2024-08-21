GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top global ranking for RBI Governor recognition of his leadership: PM Modi

PM Modi greets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Published - August 21, 2024 09:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during during an event, in Mumbai. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during during an event, in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers, lauding it as a recognition of his leadership.

Also read: India’s 1991 crisis and the RBI Governor’s role

He said on X, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability."

Mr. Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global Finance magazine.

Mr.Das has been placed at the top of the list with two other central bank governors, who have been rated A+. Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.

Related Topics

central bank

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.