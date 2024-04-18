Top Constitutional office holders appeal to people to vote

April 18, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a first, top Constitutional office holders on Thursday appealed to the voters through Doordarshan National to come forward and exercise their franchise to further strengthen the Indian democracy.

Hours ahead of the first round of elections, President Droupadi Murmu exhorted the electorate, particularly the first-time voters, to participate in the polls and contribute to deciding the country’s future. “India is the largest democracy in the world and also the mother of democracy...for us, election is the biggest festival and also a matter of national pride,” she said, expressing the hope that people would come out to vote and strengthen the democratic ideals.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said: “...we are the citizens of the world’s largest democracy. The Constitution gives us a multitude of rights as citizens, but it also expects that each of us performs the duty which is cast upon us, and one of the foremost duties of citizenship is to cast our vote.

“In a Constitutional democracy, the government is a government of the people, by the people and for the people, and we call it that because of the fact that each of us has a participatory role in electing the government,” he said.

Recounting his experience as a first-time voter, the CJI said: “When I was young and I crossed the age of eligibility to vote, I remember the excitement in my heart, that for the first time I would be queuing up at the polling booth and exercising my franchise. Getting that dot on my finger when I voted aroused tremendous feelings of patriotism and association with the nation in me. Sometimes when you have an ink mark on your hand, you are wondering when that ink mark will go away, but this is one ink mark which I never wanted to go away, because I felt that I was a proud demonstrator of the fact that as an Indian citizen, having crossed the age of eligibility, I could exercise my vote and in fact exercised my vote.”

Don’t miss the opportunity: CJI

He said the day of election had always aroused wonderful feelings in him, the feeling that though he might be one in that big line of people who had come to vote, each of them counted as the same citizen with the same value. The CJI said: “So, our Constitution and our law provide for one citizen one vote and one value. I think that’s the great tenacity and the power of our nation as a Constitutional democracy.”

“When I became a lawyer and I had to run around in search of work in different places, both in Mumbai and outside, I was always worried that I should not be missing that one important day when I have to cast my vote, and I never missed that duty and obligation which is cast in me as an Indian citizen. Likewise, I request every one of you, please do not miss this opportunity to vote responsibly as citizens of our great motherland,” he said.

Your turn now, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said when he voted for the first time at the age of 21, it was like growing up to become a responsible citizen.

He said the EC officials had worked hard for over two years, adding every eligible voter to the electoral rolls, now having close to 97 crore voters, and preparing more than 10.50 lakh polling stations within two km of the voters’ reach. “...now it is your turn, please come to polling station. Millennials and Gen Z, this century belongs to you. I hope citizens, especially the youth, will join the celebrations by visiting polling booths in large numbers...please come and vote,” said Mr. Kumar.

It’s an investment, says ISRO chief

S. Somanath, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, said: “...I still remember my first voting, but many years later, after so many elections and voting, I still make sure that I don’t miss an opportunity to cast my vote.. because that is a right and a privilege that is given to every Indian citizen to select its representative to decide the future of the nation.”

He urged people to cast their vote despite any prior family or personal commitments. “...make sure you do that, your vote is an investment in our scientific technological capabilities. When you vote, you vote for progress and a better tomorrow, your vote decides the direction that India takes as a nation,” said Mr. Somanath.

