Top bureaucrat in PMO Amarjeet Sinha quits

AHMEDABAD:

02 August 2021 15:28 IST

He is the third top official to go before completion of tenure in PMO

A top bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Amarjeet Sinha, has resigned from his post seven months ahead of his two-year tenure in the highest public office of the country.

A 1983-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, Mr. Sinha, who superannuated as Rural Development Secretary in 2019, was appointed as advisor in the PMO in February 2020 for two years. He was tasked with handling social sector-related subjects.

Top sources confirmed his resignation from the high profile post and did not mention any reason for the development.

Advertising

Advertising

He is the third top official from the PMO to go before the completion of his tenure. Earlier, PM’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra had stepped down after the 2019 Parliamentary polls. Subsequently, Principal Advisor P.K. Sinha, former Cabinet Secretary, had resigned from the PMO.

Mr. P.K. Sinha was appointed in the PMO first as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) briefly and then as Principal Advisor, a specially created position for him, in September 2019 after the Parliamentary poll.

Earlier, he was Secretary, Ministry of Power, and subsequently served as Cabinet Secretary for four years from 2015. A retired 1977-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, he served in various capacities during the UPA and the NDA regimes.