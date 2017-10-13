Top 10 stories of the day - October 13, 2017

The Supreme Court on Friday orally indicated that the government should not deport Rohingya “now” as the Centre prevailed over it to not record any such views in its formal order, citing “international ramifications”.

The Supreme Court on Friday referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench a bunch of petitions challenging the age-old practice in Kerala's famed Sabarimala temple of not allowing women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the temple.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to modify its October 9 order suspending the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1. The court said it knew that "some people are trying to give a communal tinge to our order... but we will consider that as people expressing their anguish at our order".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the green light to a test championship and one-day international league, while countries are also welcome to experiment with four-day tests, the world governing body said on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the government’s response on a plea seeking to firewall virtual games like Blue Whale which has allegedly led to several suicides.

While overruling the conviction of the Talwar couple in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case by a lower court, the Allahabad High Court observed that the trial court judge acted like a film director and tried to solve the case like a mathematical puzzle.

Heavy shelling by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday forced the authorities to shut schools in forward areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India does not lack in ideas, resources and capabilities but certain States and regions have lagged behind due to a “governance deficit”.

Violence erupted in Darjeeling hills again in the early hours of Friday between the supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and the West Bengal police, resulting in death of a sub-inspector.

The Big B, as actor Amitabh Bachchan is fondly referred as by the film industry, turned 75 on October 11. With a career spanning over five decades, many of Mr. Bachchan's films have left an indelible impression on fans. How well do you know the man and his movies? Take our quiz to find out!