Top 10 stories of the day - October 11, 2017

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that a man will be punished for rape if he is found to be guilty of having sexual intercourse with his minor wife. A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta read down exception 2 to Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A person’s advance directive to withdraw medical care to allow him to die with dignity should take effect only when a medical board affirms that his condition is beyond cure and irreversible, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on Wednesday.

An inquiry report on the September 29 Mumbai Elphinstone bridge stampede that killed 23 people has blamed heavy rain for the tragedy on September 29, officials said on Wednesday.

Two commandos of the Indian Air Force elite Garud unit and two militants were killed and one soldier was injured on Wednesday in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The series of reforms initiated by the Modi government like demonetisation and the Good and Services Tax (GST) has put the Indian economy on a “far more stronger track”, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said.

A group of traders on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking a modification of the October 9 order that banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) till November 1.

The recent Supreme Court order on the right to privacy lays down the correct exemptions which protects Aadhaar, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said. Mr. Jaitley, who is in the U.S. to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, was responding to a question at the Columbia University on how the government is planning to handle Aadhaar after the recent Supreme Court decision on the right to privacy.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, actor Anupam Kher has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He replaces Gajendra Chauhan, whose appointment in 2015 caused widespread protests. Among other demands, students of the institute wanted Mr. Chauhan to go.

A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on October 11 adjourned the hearing of a criminal defamation case filed by BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah against news portal The Wire, as the complainant’s advocate was not present in the court.

Veteran fast bowler Ashish Nehra has decided to retire from competitive cricket after the first T20 International against New Zealand at his home ground, Feroz Shah Kotla, on November 1.