Toolkit | Delhi Police conducts raid at Twitter office

Representational Image | The issue pertains to a tweet made by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra which was tagged as 'manipulated media' by the social networking giant. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Yuthika Bhargava New Delhi 24 May 2021 20:41 IST
Updated: 24 May 2021 20:48 IST

Sources say that the officials do not have a warrant for search.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday evening raided the office of Twitter in the National Capital in connection with a probe over the alleged ‘Congress toolkit’.

While confirming the presence of the officials of Delhi Police Special Cell at Twitter’s office in Lado Sarai, a source said the officials currently do not have a warrant for search.

Last week, the Congress had filed a police complaint against BJP leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda, after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference accusing the Opposition party of preparing a “toolkit” to destroy the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

