Toolkit case: role of "pro-Khalistani" PJF under scanner

Taking a stand: Activists protesting against the arrest of Disha Ravi outside the police headquarters in New Delhi.

New Delhi

17 February 2021 11:02 IST

Delhi police to question Disha, others on alleged pro-Khalistani organisation

The focus of investigation by the Delhi Police into the toolkit document case is centred around an alleged “pro-Khalistani” organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), sources said.

A senior police officer said the roles of all the founders and the co-founders of the PJF are under scanner. “Depending on the interrogation of three accused — Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk — roles of members and those associated with PJF will be probed.”

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk. The police said on Monday that Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk, along with arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, created and spread the toolkit.

‘Greta absolved’

However, sources said climate change activist Greta Thunberg, whose tweet brought the toolkit to the notice of security agencies, has been absolved of any criminality for now.

Sources also said the PJF is not a “banned terrorist organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The last group to be added to the list of banned Khalistani outfits was the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

“Delhi police has, so far, not claimed nor stated that there is any link between SFJ and PJF,” the officer said.

However, he said, “it cannot be a coincidence” that the PJF facilitated a toolkit mentioning an action plan for January 26 and the SFJ’s face, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, “in parallel” announced a reward for hoisting a flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Pannu had announced a reward of $2.5 lakh for Punjab farmers protesting at the Singhu border to raise the Khalistani flag at India Gate on January 26.

Sources also said that during Ms. Ravi’s interrogation, it has been revealed that in the now deleted WhatsApp group, which was created on December 6, Ms. Jacob became a member on December 11 and the members of PJF were added on December 12.

‘Not directly linked’

“It appears that Disha may not be directly linked to PJF because if that had been the case, they wouldn’t be added into the group after Nikita. However, the case is still in early stages of investigation,” the officer said.

The Delhi police is investigating a sedition and conspiracy case after a tookit was shared on social media, which is a document with a section titled ‘prior action plan’ about digital strikes to be conducted through hashtags on and before January 26, tweetstorms from January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26, and joining the farmers’ march into Delhi and back to the borders.

The police claimed that the events of January 26, including the violence, were a copycat execution of the action plan.

Ms. Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and is currently in police custody.