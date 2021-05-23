Toolkit case | Raipur police serve notice on BJP’s Sambit Patra

Raipur

23 May 2021 22:01 IST

Raman Singh is also named in the FIR.

The Raipur police asked BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra to appear before it in person or through video-conferencing at 4 p.m. on Sunday in connection with an FIR lodged against him and senior colleague Raman Singh over an alleged fake toolkit, officials said.

The FIR was filed in the Civil Lines police station on May 19 on the complaint of an NSUI functionary who alleged Mr. Singh, Mr. Patra and others had circulated the toolkit using the letterhead of the Congress.

An official said not complying with the notice would attract legal action.

Similar notice has been served on Mr. Singh asking him to remain present in his residence at 12:30 p.m. on Monday for recording of statement in connection with the case, the police official said.