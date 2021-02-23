‘Toolkit’ case: Nikita, Shantanu and Disha questioned on second day

NEW DELHI

Each of the co-accused was confronted with the other two, say police

The Delhi police questioned lawyer Nikita Jacob, engineer Shantanu Muluk and activist Disha Ravi on second consecutive day at the cyber cell office in Dwarka on Tuesday.

Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk arrived at the office at 11 a.m. to join investigation. On Monday, Ms. Jacob left the office at 8 p.m. and Mr. Muluk at 11 p.m.

A senior police officer said each of the co-accused was confronted with the other two as they were made to answer a set of questions that primarily focused on the creation of the alleged toolkit. The police said they were questioned for around four hours to get more details about the conspiracy that was planned to defame India on the Republic Day. Later, Ms. Ravi was taken to the Patiala House Courts for bail hearing and the other two remained at the office for investigation.

“We are trying to connect the sequence of the events to establish the role of each person in the case. The actual creator of the toolkit, their source of funding and the people backing them were some of the key questions asked,” said the officer.

The officer said Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk left the office at around 8 p.m. If required, they will be asked to join the investigation again.

During investigation, they have got some more information They are verifying the facts to get more details about the people involved in it.

“Disha had destroyed a crucial piece of evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats from her phone. A team of technical experts is working on it to recover the chat and the details of members in the WhatsApp group. A technical team is working to identify the people who are trying to tamper or delete digital footprints to escape being caught,” the officer said.