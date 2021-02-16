Toolkit case | Delhi Police writes to Zoom for information

Members of the All India Students’ Association protesting against the arrest of Disha Ravi. file photo MURALI KUMAR K

New Delhi

16 February 2021 12:40 IST

Police said that 60 to 70 persons were on the Zoom call organised by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11

The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to Zoom application to seek information on who all attended a call organised by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation.

Police said that 60 to 70 persons were on the Zoom call organised on January 11. Advocate Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk were also a part of it, police said.

According to Delhi police sources, all those associated with the "pro-Khalistan" group, including its founder and co-founders, are under the scanner. A lot will depend on the interrogation of the three accused Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Mulu, sources said.

A screenshot of Delhi Police tweets on February 14, 2021 announcing the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk for their alleged role in the sedition and conspiracy case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Police said on Monday that they along with Disha Ravi, arrested climate change activist, created and spread the toolkit.

PTI adds:

Disha Ravi's arrest made in accordance with law, says Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which "doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old".

"Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old," the Delhi Police chief said on the sidelines of an event.

He said Ms. Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody and the matter was being probed